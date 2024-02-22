Manon leads Cornell against Yale after 25-point showing

Yale Bulldogs (17-7, 8-1 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (19-4, 8-1 Ivy League) Ithaca, New York; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Yale Bulldogs (17-7, 8-1 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (19-4, 8-1 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell faces the Yale Bulldogs after Chris Manon scored 25 points in Cornell’s 89-80 win against the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Big Red are 9-0 in home games. Cornell leads the Ivy League averaging 83.6 points and is shooting 49.8%.

The Bulldogs are 8-1 against Ivy League opponents. Yale ranks fifth in the Ivy League with 14.1 assists per game led by Bez Mbeng averaging 3.8.

Cornell makes 49.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than Yale has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Yale has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Cornell have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manon is scoring 12.7 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Big Red.

Danny Wolf is averaging 14.6 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 9-1, averaging 82.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 77.1 points, 37.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

