Manhattan takes on Marist, aims to break 6-game skid

Marist Red Foxes (14-9, 9-5 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (5-19, 2-13 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Marist Red Foxes (14-9, 9-5 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (5-19, 2-13 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan heads into the matchup with Marist after losing six straight games.

The Jaspers are 2-8 on their home court. Manhattan ranks ninth in the MAAC with 28.8 points per game in the paint led by Daniel Rouzan averaging 6.7.

The Red Foxes are 9-5 against conference opponents. Marist is eighth in the MAAC scoring 29.1 points per game in the paint led by Jadin Collins averaging 10.0.

Manhattan averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Marist allows. Marist averages 65.7 points per game, 12.1 fewer points than the 77.8 Manhattan allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seydou Traore is averaging 11.8 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Jaspers. Perry Cowan is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

Josh Pascarelli averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Max Allen is shooting 47.9% and averaging 11.0 points over the past 10 games for Marist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 1-9, averaging 70.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Red Foxes: 7-3, averaging 66.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.