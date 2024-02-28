Madsen leads Boston College against Virginia after 21-point performance

Virginia Cavaliers (20-8, 11-6 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (15-12, 6-10 ACC) Boston; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Virginia Cavaliers (20-8, 11-6 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (15-12, 6-10 ACC)

Boston; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College hosts the Virginia Cavaliers after Mason Madsen scored 21 points in Boston College’s 81-70 loss to the NC State Wolfpack.

The Eagles have gone 10-4 in home games. Boston College scores 76.0 points while outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 11-6 in ACC play. Virginia scores 63.4 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.

Boston College makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than Virginia has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). Virginia averages 63.4 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 73.5 Boston College allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claudell Harris Jr. is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 13.7 points. Quinten Post is averaging 14.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games for Boston College.

Reece Beekman is shooting 44.6% and averaging 13.8 points for the Cavaliers. Isaac McKneely is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 59.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.