Madlock leads Alabama State against Bethune-Cookman after 20-point outing

Alabama State Hornets (12-15, 7-7 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (13-14, 8-6 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -3; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State plays the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats after Antonio Madlock scored 20 points in Alabama State’s 73-65 loss to the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Wildcats are 10-2 in home games. Bethune-Cookman is fourth in the SWAC with 12.9 assists per game led by Zion Harmon averaging 4.1.

The Hornets are 7-7 against SWAC opponents. Alabama State has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Bethune-Cookman makes 43.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Alabama State has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Alabama State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Bethune-Cookman gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harmon is averaging 15 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wildcats. Jakobi Heady is averaging 15.8 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 49.6% over the past 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

CJ Hines is averaging 10.1 points for the Hornets. Madlock is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 39.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

