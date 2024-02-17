Mack’s 21 lead Harvard over Columbia 80-75

NEW YORK (AP) — Malik Mack had 21 points in Harvard’s 80-75 win over Columbia on Saturday night. Mack had…

NEW YORK (AP) — Malik Mack had 21 points in Harvard’s 80-75 win over Columbia on Saturday night.

Mack had seven assists and three steals for the Crimson (13-9, 4-5 Ivy League). Chisom Okpara scored 19 points, going 5 of 8 and 7 of 8 from the free throw line. Justice Ajogbor shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding 11 rebounds and six blocks.

Jaden Cooper led the Lions (13-9, 4-5) in scoring, finishing with 26 points and three steals. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa added 10 points for Columbia. Josh Odunowo also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

