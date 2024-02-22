Mackinnon and Elon host Northeastern

Elon Phoenix (12-15, 5-9 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (10-17, 5-9 CAA) Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies…

Elon Phoenix (12-15, 5-9 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (10-17, 5-9 CAA)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -8.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Elon visits the Northeastern Huskies after Max Mackinnon scored 21 points in Elon’s 73-72 win over the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Huskies have gone 5-5 at home. Northeastern has a 5-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Phoenix are 5-9 in CAA play. Elon is 3-1 in one-possession games.

Northeastern is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.7% Elon allows to opponents. Elon averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Northeastern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Doherty is averaging 13.3 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Huskies. Jared Turner is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

Mackinnon is shooting 47.7% and averaging 12.6 points for the Phoenix. TK Simpkins is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Elon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Phoenix: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.