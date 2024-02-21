LSU hosts Reeves and No. 17 Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats (18-7, 8-4 SEC) at LSU Tigers (13-12, 5-7 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Kentucky Wildcats (18-7, 8-4 SEC) at LSU Tigers (13-12, 5-7 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -6.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Kentucky takes on the LSU Tigers after Antonio Reeves scored 22 points in Kentucky’s 70-59 win over the Auburn Tigers.

The Tigers are 9-4 in home games. LSU is sixth in the SEC scoring 77.3 points while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Wildcats are 8-4 against SEC opponents. Kentucky has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

LSU scores 77.3 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 77.4 Kentucky gives up. Kentucky averages 13.9 more points per game (88.2) than LSU allows to opponents (74.3).

The Tigers and Wildcats face off Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Wright is averaging 15 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Tigers. Will Baker is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for LSU.

Reeves is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Rob Dillingham is averaging 13.6 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 78.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 84.2 points, 37.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.