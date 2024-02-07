Loyola Marymount visits San Diego following Turner’s 23-point game

Loyola Marymount Lions (10-12, 3-5 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (13-11, 3-6 WCC) San Diego; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Loyola Marymount Lions (10-12, 3-5 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (13-11, 3-6 WCC)

San Diego; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -3.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hosts the Loyola Marymount Lions after Deuce Turner scored 23 points in San Diego’s 70-59 victory against the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Toreros are 9-5 on their home court. San Diego has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lions have gone 3-5 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount ranks ninth in the WCC with 11.7 assists per game led by Will Johnston averaging 2.8.

San Diego averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Loyola Marymount allows. Loyola Marymount has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points less than the 45.0% shooting opponents of San Diego have averaged.

The Toreros and Lions meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner is averaging 14.3 points for the Toreros. PJ Hayes is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Dominick Harris is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 14.5 points. Keli Leaupepe is averaging 12.1 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.