Loyola Chicago faces No. 21 Dayton, seeks 6th straight home win

Dayton Flyers (22-5, 12-3 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (20-8, 12-3 A-10) Chicago; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola…

Dayton Flyers (22-5, 12-3 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (20-8, 12-3 A-10)

Chicago; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago hosts No. 21 Dayton looking to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Ramblers have gone 13-2 in home games. Loyola Chicago is the top team in the A-10 with 17.0 assists per game led by Braden Norris averaging 4.9.

The Flyers are 12-3 against A-10 opponents. Dayton has a 20-5 record against opponents over .500.

Loyola Chicago scores 73.8 points, 9.2 more per game than the 64.6 Dayton allows. Dayton scores 6.4 more points per game (74.0) than Loyola Chicago allows to opponents (67.6).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Philip Alston is averaging 12.9 points for the Ramblers. Des Watson is averaging 13.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

Daron Holmes is shooting 55.3% and averaging 20.0 points for the Flyers. Nate Santos is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Dayton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Flyers: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.