Louisiana Tech earns 90-84 victory over Western Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Isaiah Crawford’s 20 points helped Louisiana Tech defeat Western Kentucky 90-84 on Wednesday night.

Crawford had seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (21-8, 11-3 Conference USA). Sean Newman Jr. added 19 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. Tahlik Chavez finished with 16 points.

The Hilltoppers (19-9, 8-6) were led in scoring by Teagan Moore, who finished with 22 points. Western Kentucky also got 14 points from Khristian Lander. In addition, Brandon Newman and Don McHenry each added 13 points.

