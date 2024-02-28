Louisiana hosts Troy after Eugene’s 21-point game

Troy Trojans (19-10, 12-4 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (17-12, 9-7 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Troy Trojans (19-10, 12-4 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (17-12, 9-7 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ragin’ Cajuns -2.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Troy visits the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns after Christyon Eugene scored 21 points in Troy’s 84-78 win over the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 10-2 in home games. Louisiana ranks sixth in the Sun Belt in team defense, giving up 71.1 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

The Trojans are 12-4 in Sun Belt play. Troy is fourth in the Sun Belt allowing 70.1 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

Louisiana averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.0 per game Troy gives up. Troy averages 8.6 more points per game (79.7) than Louisiana gives up (71.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Themus Fulks is averaging 10.8 points and 4.6 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Kobe Julien is averaging 17.3 points over the past 10 games for Louisiana.

Eugene averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc. Myles Rigsby is averaging 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Troy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 37.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 79.4 points, 37.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.