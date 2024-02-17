Long Beach State visits CSU Northridge following Traore’s 20-point outing

Long Beach State Beach (16-9, 8-5 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (17-9, 8-6 Big West) Northridge, California; Saturday, 8…

Long Beach State Beach (16-9, 8-5 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (17-9, 8-6 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State takes on the CSU Northridge Matadors after Aboubacar Traore scored 20 points in Long Beach State’s 78-74 win over the UC Davis Aggies.

The Matadors are 9-3 on their home court. CSU Northridge leads the Big West in rebounding, averaging 40.8 boards. Keonte Jones leads the Matadors with 7.2 rebounds.

The Beach are 8-5 against Big West opponents. Long Beach State scores 78.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

CSU Northridge makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Long Beach State has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Long Beach State scores 5.8 more points per game (78.5) than CSU Northridge gives up to opponents (72.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Sean Allen-Eikens is averaging 18.2 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Matadors.

Marcus Tsohonis is averaging 17.5 points for the Beach.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Beach: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 36.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

