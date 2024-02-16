Long Beach State secures 78-74 win against UC Davis

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Aboubacar Traore scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Long Beach State beat UC Davis…

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Aboubacar Traore scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Long Beach State beat UC Davis 78-74 on Thursday night.

Messiah Thompson scored 18 points for the Beach (16-9, 8-5 Big West Conference). Marcus Tsohonis was 6-of-16 shooting and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points. Lassina Traore scored six points to go with 16 rebounds and six assists.

The Aggies (15-10, 10-4) were led by Elijah Pepper, who recorded 32 points, six rebounds and three steals. Ty Johnson added 19 points and six steals for UC Davis. Niko Rocak also had 13 points and eight rebounds.

