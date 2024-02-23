Long Beach State Beach take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, aim for 6th straight victory

Long Beach State Beach (18-9, 10-5 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (15-12, 7-8 Big West) Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m.…

Long Beach State Beach (18-9, 10-5 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (15-12, 7-8 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State is looking to extend its five-game win streak with a victory against Hawaii.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 10-6 at home. Hawaii has a 7-12 record against opponents over .500.

The Beach are 10-5 in Big West play. Long Beach State ranks second in the Big West with 38.2 rebounds per game led by Lassina Traore averaging 9.8.

Hawaii averages 72.6 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 75.5 Long Beach State allows. Long Beach State averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Hawaii allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noel Coleman is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors. Justin McKoy is averaging 13.3 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

Aboubacar Traore is averaging 12.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, four assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Beach. Jadon Jones is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Beach: 7-3, averaging 76.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

