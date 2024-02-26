Locure and UL Monroe host Texas State

UL Monroe Warhawks (11-16, 6-10 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (12-17, 5-11 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Tuesday, 8…

UL Monroe Warhawks (11-16, 6-10 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (12-17, 5-11 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe faces the Texas State Bobcats after Tyreke Locure scored 20 points in UL Monroe’s 84-78 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Bobcats are 7-4 in home games. Texas State ranks ninth in the Sun Belt with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyler Morgan averaging 3.0.

The Warhawks are 6-10 in conference games. UL Monroe is 7-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

Texas State’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 4.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game UL Monroe gives up. UL Monroe averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Texas State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Dawson is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 8.6 points. Davion Sykes is shooting 48.9% and averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games for Texas State.

Nika Metskhvarishvili is shooting 44.2% and averaging 12.5 points for the Warhawks. Locure is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 64.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Warhawks: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.