LIU visits Cent. Conn. St. after Breland’s 21-point outing

Long Island Sharks (7-20, 6-9 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (17-10, 11-3 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -12.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. hosts the Long Island Sharks after Tre Breland III scored 21 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 68-67 victory over the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Blue Devils are 8-3 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. has a 7-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Sharks are 6-9 in NEC play. LIU is sixth in the NEC scoring 28.6 points per game in the paint led by Eric Acker averaging 6.3.

Cent. Conn. St. averages 72.3 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than the 76.9 LIU allows. LIU averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Cent. Conn. St. gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Breland averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Jordan Jones is shooting 36.4% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

Tai Strickland is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Sharks. Tana Kopa is averaging 13.8 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for LIU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 70.1 points, 38.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Sharks: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 38.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

