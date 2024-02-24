Le Moyne hosts Fairleigh Dickinson following Munden’s 23-point outing

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (13-15, 7-6 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (12-15, 7-6 NEC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (13-15, 7-6 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (12-15, 7-6 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -2.5; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson takes on the Le Moyne Dolphins after Joe Munden Jr. scored 23 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 99-91 loss to the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Dolphins are 8-2 on their home court. Le Moyne ranks seventh in the NEC with 7.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Kaiyem Cleary averaging 1.3.

The Knights are 7-6 in NEC play. Fairleigh Dickinson is the NEC leader with 37.4 rebounds per game led by Sean Moore averaging 7.8.

Le Moyne is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Fairleigh Dickinson allows to opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Le Moyne gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Depersia is averaging 4.3 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Dolphins. Cleary is averaging 17.6 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the past 10 games for Le Moyne.

DeVante Jamison is averaging 6.5 points for the Knights. Ansley Almonor is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Knights: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 37.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.