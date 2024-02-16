Larry and No. 23 Indiana State host Southern Illinois

Indiana State Sycamores (22-4, 13-2 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (16-10, 8-7 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Indiana State Sycamores (22-4, 13-2 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (16-10, 8-7 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Indiana State takes on the Southern Illinois Salukis after Julian Larry scored 20 points in Indiana State’s 80-67 loss to the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Salukis have gone 11-4 at home. Southern Illinois is sixth in the MVC scoring 72.9 points while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Sycamores have gone 13-2 against MVC opponents. Indiana State is ninth in the MVC giving up 72.2 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

Southern Illinois averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Indiana State allows. Indiana State scores 17.9 more points per game (84.9) than Southern Illinois allows (67.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Johnson is averaging 23.4 points and six assists for the Salukis. Trent Brown is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

Isaiah Swope is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Sycamores. Ryan Conwell is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Sycamores: 9-1, averaging 83.2 points, 37.8 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

