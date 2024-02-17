Langley and UNC Greensboro host Wofford

UNC Greensboro Spartans (18-8, 9-4 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (15-11, 8-5 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (18-8, 9-4 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (15-11, 8-5 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro visits the Wofford Terriers after Keyshaun Langley scored 21 points in UNC Greensboro’s 76-61 victory against the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Terriers have gone 10-1 at home. Wofford averages 76.3 points and has outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Spartans are 9-4 in conference games. UNC Greensboro is seventh in the SoCon with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Breath averaging 2.7.

Wofford’s average of 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game UNC Greensboro allows. UNC Greensboro has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 43.8% shooting opponents of Wofford have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Tripp is averaging 15.9 points and 3.5 assists for the Terriers. Dillon Bailey is averaging 12 points over the last 10 games for Wofford.

Mikeal Brown-Jones is averaging 20.2 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Spartans. Langley is averaging 16.9 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

