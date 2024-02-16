Lane scores 25 to help North Alabama down Lipscomb 75-70

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Jacari Lane scored 25 points as North Alabama beat Lipscomb 75-70 on Thursday night. Lane added…

Lane added five assists for the Lions (13-13, 7-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). KJ Johnson hit three 3-pointers and scored 17. Damien Forrest totaled 14 points and six rebounds.

Will Pruitt and A.J. McGinnis both scored 17 points to pace the Bisons (16-11, 7-5). Pruitt added six rebounds. Dylan Faulkner had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

