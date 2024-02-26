Lane leads Prairie View A&M against Mississippi Valley State after 24-point outing

Prairie View A&M Panthers (10-17, 5-9 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-27, 0-14 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday,…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (10-17, 5-9 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-27, 0-14 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -9.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after Charles Lane Jr. scored 24 points in Prairie View A&M’s 72-59 loss to the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Delta Devils have gone 0-8 in home games. Mississippi Valley State is 0-21 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Panthers are 5-9 against SWAC opponents. Prairie View A&M has a 4-8 record against teams over .500.

Mississippi Valley State’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Prairie View A&M gives up. Prairie View A&M’s 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.4 percentage points lower than Mississippi Valley State has given up to its opponents (49.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Sanders is averaging 10.1 points and 1.9 steals for the Delta Devils. Rayquan Brown is averaging 20.9 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

Kevin McGaskey is averaging 3.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Panthers. Javontae Hopkins is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 59.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 26.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.