Lane leads North Alabama against Austin Peay after 25-point outing

Austin Peay Governors (14-13, 7-5 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (13-13, 7-5 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Austin Peay Governors (14-13, 7-5 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (13-13, 7-5 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama takes on the Austin Peay Governors after Jacari Lane scored 25 points in North Alabama’s 75-70 win against the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Lions are 10-3 on their home court. North Alabama is sixth in the ASUN in rebounding averaging 36.2 rebounds. Damien Forrest leads the Lions with 8.0 boards.

The Governors are 7-5 against ASUN opponents. Austin Peay is 7-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

North Alabama averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Austin Peay allows. Austin Peay has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points less than the 43.7% shooting opponents of North Alabama have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane is averaging 15 points and 4.1 assists for the Lions. KJ Johnson is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

Demarcus Sharp is averaging 17.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Governors. Sai Witt is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Governors: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.