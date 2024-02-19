Lamar visits SE Louisiana following Caldwell’s 24-point showing

Lamar Cardinals (14-11, 8-4 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (13-13, 8-5 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Lamar Cardinals (14-11, 8-4 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (13-13, 8-5 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -2; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana faces the Lamar Cardinals after Nick Caldwell scored 24 points in SE Louisiana’s 81-78 win over the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Lions have gone 8-2 in home games. SE Louisiana is 2-8 against opponents over .500.

The Cardinals have gone 8-4 against Southland opponents. Lamar ranks fifth in the Southland scoring 33.8 points per game in the paint led by Adam Hamilton averaging 8.4.

SE Louisiana is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 41.8% Lamar allows to opponents. Lamar has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 43.3% shooting opponents of SE Louisiana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caldwell is shooting 56.1% and averaging 15.2 points for the Lions. Roger McFarlane is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

Hamilton is averaging 10.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Cardinals. BB Knight is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lamar.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

