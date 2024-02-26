Live Radio
Lamar scores 29 to lead Florida A&M over Alabama A&M 76-58

The Associated Press

February 26, 2024, 10:51 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Keith Lamar sank six 3-pointers and scored 29 as Florida A&M cruised to a 76-58 victory over Alabama A&M on Monday night.

Lamar shot 11 for 14 from the floor, including 6 for 8 from 3-point range for the Rattlers (6-20, 4-11 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Shannon Grant added 12 points and nine rebounds, while Jordan Chatman hit all eight of his free throws and scored 10.

Anthony Bryant and Omari Peek-Green both scored nine to lead the Bulldogs (8-20, 7-8).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

