Lafayette hosts Whitney-Sidney and Lehigh

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (11-15, 8-7 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (11-17, 10-5 Patriot League) Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (11-15, 8-7 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (11-17, 10-5 Patriot League)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh plays the Lafayette Leopards after Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 22 points in Lehigh’s 85-54 win over the Army Black Knights.

The Leopards have gone 5-8 at home. Lafayette is seventh in the Patriot League in rebounding with 33.1 rebounds. Justin Vander Baan leads the Leopards with 5.3 boards.

The Mountain Hawks are 8-7 against Patriot League opponents. Lehigh ranks second in the Patriot League with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Dominic Parolin averaging 4.0.

Lafayette’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Lehigh gives up. Lehigh averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Lafayette allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Sondberg averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Devin Hines is shooting 48.6% and averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

Whitney-Sidney is shooting 47.2% and averaging 14.6 points for the Mountain Hawks. Parolin is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

