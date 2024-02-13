La Salle visits Davidson following Bailey’s 22-point showing

La Salle Explorers (11-13, 2-9 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (13-10, 3-7 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

La Salle Explorers (11-13, 2-9 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (13-10, 3-7 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -8; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson takes on the La Salle Explorers after Reed Bailey scored 22 points in Davidson’s 57-55 loss to the George Mason Patriots.

The Wildcats have gone 7-5 in home games. Davidson is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Explorers are 2-9 against A-10 opponents. La Salle is 5-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Davidson scores 71.0 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 75.0 La Salle allows. La Salle has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of Davidson have averaged.

The Wildcats and Explorers match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Huffman is averaging 13.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, five assists and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Bobby Durkin is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Davidson.

Khalil Brantley is shooting 39.6% and averaging 15.5 points for the Explorers. Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Explorers: 2-8, averaging 70.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.