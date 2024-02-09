La Salle takes on Richmond following Gill’s 24-point game

La Salle Explorers (11-12, 2-8 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (16-6, 8-1 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

La Salle Explorers (11-12, 2-8 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (16-6, 8-1 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle takes on the Richmond Spiders after Anwar Gill scored 24 points in La Salle’s 102-84 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Spiders are 11-0 on their home court. Richmond scores 72.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game.

The Explorers are 2-8 in A-10 play. La Salle is 3-1 in one-possession games.

Richmond’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game La Salle allows. La Salle averages 9.6 more points per game (74.6) than Richmond gives up (65.0).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan King is averaging 19.1 points for the Spiders. Isaiah Bigelow is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Richmond.

Rokas Jocius is averaging eight points and 5.5 rebounds for the Explorers. Jhamir Brickus is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 9-1, averaging 67.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Explorers: 2-8, averaging 70.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.