La Salle hosts Saint Joseph’s (PA) on home slide

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (14-7, 4-4 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (11-10, 2-6 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle takes on Saint Joseph’s (PA) looking to stop its four-game home slide.

The Explorers are 7-4 in home games. La Salle has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The Hawks are 4-4 in A-10 play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is third in the A-10 scoring 77.4 points per game and is shooting 45.6%.

La Salle scores 73.8 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 69.4 Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game La Salle gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jhamir Brickus is averaging 14.4 points, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Explorers. Khalil Brantley is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for La Salle.

Erik Reynolds II is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Hawks. Cameron Brown is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 3-7, averaging 71.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 79.1 points, 36.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.