Kitenge and Louisiana host UL Monroe

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (17-10, 9-5 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (10-15, 5-9 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ragin’ Cajuns -6.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana takes on the UL Monroe Warhawks after Hosana Kitenge scored 23 points in Louisiana’s 85-73 loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Warhawks are 7-5 on their home court. UL Monroe is 3-10 against opponents over .500.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 9-5 in Sun Belt play. Louisiana is 0-1 in one-possession games.

UL Monroe averages 70.3 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 70.9 Louisiana allows. Louisiana has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 42.5% shooting opponents of UL Monroe have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nika Metskhvarishvili is shooting 43.5% and averaging 12.0 points for the Warhawks. Tyreke Locure is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

Kobe Julien is scoring 17.7 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Kitenge is averaging 14.4 points and 9.6 rebounds while shooting 58.0% over the past 10 games for Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 37.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

