King and Richmond host Rhode Island

Richmond Spiders (18-7, 10-2 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (11-14, 5-7 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Richmond Spiders (18-7, 10-2 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (11-14, 5-7 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -4; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond visits the Rhode Island Rams after Jordan King scored 24 points in Richmond’s 90-74 win against the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Rams are 9-5 on their home court. Rhode Island allows 76.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

The Spiders have gone 10-2 against A-10 opponents. Richmond is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Rhode Island’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.4 per game Richmond allows. Richmond has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points above the 44.9% shooting opponents of Rhode Island have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden House is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 15.2 points. David Green is shooting 48.0% and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 3-7, averaging 74.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Spiders: 8-2, averaging 72.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

