Kenney and Holy Cross host Navy

Holy Cross Crusaders (9-19, 6-9 Patriot League) at Navy Midshipmen (9-17, 5-10 Patriot League) Annapolis, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Holy Cross Crusaders (9-19, 6-9 Patriot League) at Navy Midshipmen (9-17, 5-10 Patriot League)

Annapolis, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Midshipmen -7; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross plays the Navy Midshipmen after Caleb Kenney scored 25 points in Holy Cross’ 73-59 victory over the Bucknell Bison.

The Midshipmen have gone 7-5 at home. Navy is 5-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Crusaders have gone 6-9 against Patriot League opponents. Holy Cross is 3-13 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Navy is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Holy Cross allows to opponents. Holy Cross averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Navy allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Benigni is averaging 16.4 points and 3.8 assists for the Midshipmen. Donovan Draper is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games for Navy.

Joseph Octave is shooting 41.9% and averaging 13.8 points for the Crusaders. Kenney is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 2-8, averaging 62.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Crusaders: 5-5, averaging 65.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.