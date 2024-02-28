Live Radio
Jones scores 20, Woolbright has triple-double as Western Carolina takes down Furman 85-77

The Associated Press

February 28, 2024, 10:01 PM

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Russell Jones had 20 points and Vonterius Woolbright had a triple-double in Western Carolina’s 85-77 win against Furman on Wednesday night.

Jones was 5 of 11 shooting, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the line for the Catamounts (21-9, 10-7 Southern Conference). Woolbright scored 15 points and completed a triple-double with 10 rebounds and 11 assists. DJ Campbell shot 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Paladins (16-14, 10-7) were led by JP Pegues, who posted 35 points and five assists. Ben Vanderwal added 10 points, six rebounds and two steals for Furman.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

