Jones leads No. 5 Marquette against Providence

Providence Friars (18-9, 9-7 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (21-6, 12-4 Big East) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Providence Friars (18-9, 9-7 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (21-6, 12-4 Big East)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -10.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Marquette takes on the Providence Friars after Kam Jones scored 34 points in Marquette’s 88-64 victory against the Xavier Musketeers.

The Golden Eagles are 13-1 on their home court. Marquette ranks third in the Big East with 16.7 assists per game led by Tyler Kolek averaging 7.7.

The Friars have gone 9-7 against Big East opponents. Providence ranks ninth in the Big East shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.

Marquette makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than Providence has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Providence has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Marquette have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 15.8 points. Kolek is averaging 16.5 points, 9.5 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 82.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Friars: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.