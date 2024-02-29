Jones leads Memphis against East Carolina after 25-point showing

Memphis Tigers (20-8, 9-6 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (14-13, 7-7 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Memphis Tigers (20-8, 9-6 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (14-13, 7-7 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits the East Carolina Pirates after David Jones scored 25 points in Memphis’ 78-74 win against the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Pirates have gone 11-7 in home games. East Carolina is fifth in the AAC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Johnson averaging 2.4.

The Tigers are 9-6 against AAC opponents. Memphis is 5-4 in one-possession games.

East Carolina is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 42.5% Memphis allows to opponents. Memphis averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than East Carolina gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Pettiford is averaging eight points and 3.5 assists for the Pirates. RJ Felton is averaging 16.6 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 37.0% over the past 10 games for East Carolina.

Jones is averaging 21.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Tigers. Nae’Qwan Tomlin is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 64.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 77.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

