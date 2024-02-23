Johnson and UC Davis host CSU Bakersfield

UC Davis Aggies (16-11, 11-5 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-17, 5-11 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

UC Davis Aggies (16-11, 11-5 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-17, 5-11 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis visits the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners after Ty Johnson scored 24 points in UC Davis’ 66-65 win against the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Roadrunners have gone 8-4 at home. CSU Bakersfield is ninth in the Big West with 10.3 assists per game led by Kaleb Higgins averaging 3.7.

The Aggies are 11-5 against Big West opponents. UC Davis ranks ninth in the Big West scoring 26.5 points per game in the paint led by Johnson averaging 9.0.

CSU Bakersfield averages 68.6 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 67.7 UC Davis allows. UC Davis averages 71.3 points per game, 1.4 more than the 69.9 CSU Bakersfield allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Higgins is scoring 16.9 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Roadrunners. Corey Stephenson is averaging 7.6 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 38.7% over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

Elijah Pepper is scoring 20.4 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Aggies. Johnson is averaging 18.9 points, 3.2 assists and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games for UC Davis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

