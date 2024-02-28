Jenkins leads St. John’s against Butler after 27-point game

St. John’s Red Storm (16-12, 8-9 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (16-12, 7-10 Big East) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

St. John’s Red Storm (16-12, 8-9 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (16-12, 7-10 Big East)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s visits the Butler Bulldogs after Daniss Jenkins scored 27 points in St. John’s 80-66 victory over the Creighton Bluejays.

The Bulldogs are 11-4 in home games. Butler ranks sixth in the Big East with 14.9 assists per game led by Posh Alexander averaging 4.9.

The Red Storm are 8-9 against Big East opponents. St. John’s is seventh in the Big East scoring 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Joel Soriano averaging 8.2.

Butler scores 78.1 points, 6.9 more per game than the 71.2 St. John’s allows. St. John’s has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Butler have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre Brooks is averaging 14.8 points for the Bulldogs. DJ Davis is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Butler.

Jenkins is averaging 14.8 points, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Red Storm. Jordan Dingle is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for St. John’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Red Storm: 4-6, averaging 74.7 points, 38.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

