Jaylin Hunter scores 23 points to lead Ohio over Akron 74-67

The Associated Press

February 27, 2024, 10:01 PM

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jaylin Hunter scored 23 points and Ohio beat Akron 74-67 on Tuesday night.

Hunter also added six assists for the Bobcats (16-12, 10-5 Mid-American Conference). AJ Clayton scored 18 points and added four blocks. Aidan Hadaway and Shereef Mitchell scored 10 points apiece.

The Zips (20-8, 12-3) were led by Ali Ali, who recorded 16 points. Greg Tribble added 14 points for Akron. Enrique Freeman also had 13 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

