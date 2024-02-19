Jackson State hosts Bethune-Cookman after O’Neal’s 22-point game

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (12-13, 7-5 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (11-14, 7-5 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (12-13, 7-5 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (11-14, 7-5 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State hosts the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats after Jordan O’Neal scored 22 points in Jackson State’s 77-55 victory against the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Tigers have gone 3-2 at home. Jackson State ranks sixth in the SWAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 75.7 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

The Wildcats have gone 7-5 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman is ninth in the SWAC with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Reggie Ward Jr. averaging 3.4.

Jackson State scores 71.1 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than the 74.2 Bethune-Cookman allows. Bethune-Cookman has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points less than the 45.2% shooting opponents of Jackson State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Adams is averaging 9.8 points and 4.5 assists for the Tigers. Ken Evans is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

Jakobi Heady is shooting 50.5% and averaging 15.9 points for the Wildcats. Derek Carter-Hollinger Jr. is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 37.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.