Ingram and Lehigh host Loyola (MD)

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (6-20, 4-9 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (9-15, 6-7 Patriot League)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh hosts the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds after Joshua Ingram scored 22 points in Lehigh’s 71-63 overtime victory against the Bucknell Bison.

The Mountain Hawks are 5-5 on their home court. Lehigh is 4-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

The Greyhounds are 4-9 in Patriot League play. Loyola (MD) is 2-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Lehigh scores 73.3 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 72.1 Loyola (MD) gives up. Loyola (MD) has shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points fewer than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Lehigh have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Whitney-Sidney is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Dominic Parolin is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

Deon Perry is scoring 16.8 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Greyhounds. Golden Dike is averaging 7.5 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 61.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

