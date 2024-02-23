Indiana State hosts Rivera and UIC

UIC Flames (11-17, 4-13 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (23-5, 14-3 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UIC Flames (11-17, 4-13 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (23-5, 14-3 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC plays the Indiana State Sycamores after Isaiah Rivera scored 25 points in UIC’s 88-79 victory against the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Sycamores are 11-1 in home games. Indiana State averages 17.1 assists per game to lead the MVC, paced by Julian Larry with 4.2.

The Flames are 4-13 in conference games. UIC is 0-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Indiana State makes 50.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than UIC has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). UIC has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Indiana State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Larry is averaging 10.6 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Sycamores.

Christian Jones is averaging 11.5 points and 4.6 assists for the Flames.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 37.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Flames: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.