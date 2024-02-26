Incarnate Word faces Nicholls State on 3-game road slide

Incarnate Word Cardinals (8-19, 3-11 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (15-12, 10-4 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (8-19, 3-11 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (15-12, 10-4 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -9.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word will aim to end its three-game road slide when the Cardinals face Nicholls State.

The Colonels are 9-2 in home games. Nicholls State is fourth in the Southland in team defense, allowing 74.7 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

The Cardinals are 3-11 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word ranks sixth in the Southland with 12.4 assists per game led by Elijah Davis averaging 2.9.

Nicholls State scores 73.4 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than the 78.3 Incarnate Word allows. Incarnate Word has shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Nicholls State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diante Smith is averaging 15.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and two steals for the Colonels. Byron Ireland is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

Sky Wicks is averaging 13.9 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Cardinals. Alex Anderson is averaging 13.4 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 72.8 points, 38.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.