Imariagbe and the Houston Christian Huskies host conference foe Northwestern State

Northwestern State Demons (8-19, 6-8 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (6-18, 4-9 Southland) Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northwestern State Demons (8-19, 6-8 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (6-18, 4-9 Southland)

Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michael Imariagbe and the Houston Christian Huskies host Cliff Davis and the Northwestern State Demons.

The Huskies have gone 5-5 at home. Houston Christian has a 1-8 record against teams over .500.

The Demons are 6-8 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State is 1-13 against opponents over .500.

Houston Christian is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 45.9% Northwestern State allows to opponents. Northwestern State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.7 per game Houston Christian gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Greene is averaging 14.2 points for the Huskies.

Davis averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Demons: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

