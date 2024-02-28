Ike leads No. 23 Gonzaga against San Francisco after 26-point performance

Gonzaga Bulldogs (22-6, 12-2 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (22-7, 11-3 WCC) San Francisco; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (22-6, 12-2 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (22-7, 11-3 WCC)

San Francisco; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Gonzaga visits the San Francisco Dons after Graham Ike scored 26 points in Gonzaga’s 94-81 victory over the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Dons are 14-1 in home games. San Francisco is sixth in the WCC in rebounding with 34.3 rebounds. Jonathan Mogbo paces the Dons with 10.1 boards.

The Bulldogs have gone 12-2 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga ranks fifth in the WCC shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

San Francisco averages 79.0 points, 9.9 more per game than the 69.1 Gonzaga gives up. Gonzaga has shot at a 51.6% rate from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of San Francisco have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mogbo is scoring 14.9 points per game with 10.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Dons. Marcus Williams is averaging 13.4 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the past 10 games for San Francisco.

Ike is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Nolan Hickman is averaging 16.7 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 87.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 53.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

