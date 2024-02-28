Idaho hosts Montana State following Denker’s 20-point performance

Montana State Bobcats (12-16, 7-8 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (11-17, 5-10 Big Sky) Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Montana State Bobcats (12-16, 7-8 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (11-17, 5-10 Big Sky)

Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho hosts the Montana State Bobcats after Quinn Denker scored 20 points in Idaho’s 86-76 win over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Vandals have gone 6-8 at home. Idaho ranks seventh in the Big Sky with 6.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Julius Mims averaging 1.9.

The Bobcats are 7-8 in conference matchups. Montana State is fifth in the Big Sky scoring 73.6 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.

Idaho is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 46.7% Montana State allows to opponents. Montana State has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points greater than the 45.3% shooting opponents of Idaho have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Angelo Minnis averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Denker is shooting 43.6% and averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games for Idaho.

Robert Ford III is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Bobcats. Tyler Patterson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Montana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.