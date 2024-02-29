Idaho hosts Montana State following Denker’s 20-point game

Montana State Bobcats (12-16, 7-8 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (11-17, 5-10 Big Sky) Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Montana State Bobcats (12-16, 7-8 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (11-17, 5-10 Big Sky)

Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vandals -1.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho hosts the Montana State Bobcats after Quinn Denker scored 20 points in Idaho’s 86-76 win against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Vandals are 6-8 on their home court. Idaho is 4-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bobcats have gone 7-8 against Big Sky opponents. Montana State has a 3-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Idaho averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Montana State gives up. Montana State averages 73.6 points per game, 2.5 more than the 71.1 Idaho gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denker is averaging 12.8 points and 3.8 assists for the Vandals. Julius Mims is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Idaho.

Robert Ford III is averaging 15.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.8 steals for the Bobcats. Brandon Walker is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Montana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.