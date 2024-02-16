Idaho hosts Idaho State following Parker’s 20-point game

Idaho State Bengals (11-15, 6-7 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (9-16, 3-9 Big Sky) Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Idaho State Bengals (11-15, 6-7 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (9-16, 3-9 Big Sky)

Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State faces the Idaho Vandals after Brayden Parker scored 20 points in Idaho State’s 88-82 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Vandals have gone 5-8 at home. Idaho is seventh in the Big Sky with 6.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Julius Mims averaging 2.0.

The Bengals are 6-7 in Big Sky play. Idaho State is 6-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Idaho averages 69.6 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 69.5 Idaho State gives up. Idaho State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Idaho gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Angelo Minnis averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Mims is shooting 70.1% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Idaho.

Parker is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Bengals. Miguel Tomley is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 2-8, averaging 67.0 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Bengals: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.