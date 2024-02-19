Live Radio
Hupstead guides Maryland-Eastern Shore past Coppin State 75-67

The Associated Press

February 19, 2024, 10:26 PM

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Troy Hupstead scored 22 points to lead Maryland-Eastern Shore to a 75-67 victory over Coppin State on Monday night.

Hupstead was 8-of-13 shooting, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Hawks (8-15, 3-6 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Elijah Wilson hit two 3-pointers and scored 19, adding four steals. Toby Nnadozie had 10 points.

Justin Winston had 28 points and six rebounds to pace the Eagles (2-21, 1-8), who have lost seven in a row. Khali Horton scored 14 and Aa’Reyon Jones added 10 points and four steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

