Humrichous and Evansville host Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois Salukis (18-10, 10-7 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (15-13, 6-11 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Salukis -2.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville hosts the Southern Illinois Salukis after Ben Humrichous scored 20 points in Evansville’s 88-79 loss to the UIC Flames.

The Purple Aces have gone 10-3 at home. Evansville has a 4-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Salukis are 10-7 against MVC opponents.

Evansville averages 73.5 points, 6.4 more per game than the 67.1 Southern Illinois allows. Southern Illinois averages 72.9 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 73.7 Evansville gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Humrichous is averaging 15.8 points for the Purple Aces. Yacine Toumi is averaging 12.2 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Evansville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Salukis: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.