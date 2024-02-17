Huff leads Chattanooga against Furman

Chattanooga Mocs (18-8, 10-3 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (14-12, 8-5 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Chattanooga Mocs (18-8, 10-3 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (14-12, 8-5 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga plays the Furman Paladins after Honor Huff scored 31 points in Chattanooga’s 84-71 victory against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Paladins have gone 10-2 in home games. Furman averages 80.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Mocs are 10-3 against SoCon opponents. Chattanooga ranks 59th in college basketball averaging 10.8 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.4% from downtown. Huff leads the team averaging 3.3 makes while shooting 38.6% from 3-point range.

Furman averages 80.0 points, 9.0 more per game than the 71.0 Chattanooga allows. Chattanooga averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Furman gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Williams is averaging 15.1 points for the Paladins. JP Pegues is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Furman.

Huff is scoring 16.7 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Mocs. Trey Bonham is averaging 19.1 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 54.4% over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Mocs: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.