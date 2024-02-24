Hsu has 24, surpasses 2,000 to lift Columbia women past No. 25 Princeton 67-65, ending Tiger streaks

NEW YORK (AP) — Abbey Hsu scored 24 points and reached a rare Ivy League milestone and Columbia ended two…

NEW YORK (AP) — Abbey Hsu scored 24 points and reached a rare Ivy League milestone and Columbia ended two long winning streaks for No. 25 Princeton with a 67-65 win on Saturday.

In her final home game, Hsu became the fourth women’s player in league history to surpass 2,000 career points and gave the Lions their first-ever win over a Top 25 opponent as well as a share of the league lead with the Tigers.

Princeton, which had won 28 of its last 29 games against Columbia, including 14-straight in New York, had its 15-game winning streak snapped and its 24-game streak against league opponents.

Hsu, a senior from Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, hit a 3-pointer to put Columbia up 64-53 with 5:17 left. The Tigers then went on a 12-2 run, fueled by two 3s from Madison St. Rose. Chet Nweke’s putback with 52.8 seconds left cut the deficit to 66-65.

Fliss Henderson made a free throw for Columbia with 12 seconds left and on Princeton’s last possession, Kaitlyn Chen’s fadeaway in the lane was an airball with the clock running out in a scramble for the ball.

The Lions went 1-of-3 shooting and committed three after Hsu’s 3.

Ceceila Collins scored 14 points for the Lions (19-5, 10-1) and Kitty Henderson had 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Nweke had 17 points to lead Princeton (20-4, 10-1). Chen had 14 and St. Rose 10. Ellie Mitchell snared 18 rebounds to go with nine points.

Hsu hit a 3-pointer to break a 34-34 tie at 5:23 of the third quarter to surpass 2,000 career points.

Princeton led 30-29 at the break. Hsu, who became Columbia’s all-time leading scorer in the last game and had her jersey retired in the pregame Senior Day ceremonies, scored 10 points in the first half to give her 1,999.

Princeton is home against Harvard on Friday and Columbia goes to Brown.

